Tarts in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve tarts
Pastiche Fine Desserts
92 SPRUCE STREET, Providence
|11" Banana Cream Tart
|$55.00
Available for pick up after 10 am. Serves 10-12 pp. Ripe bananas with a touch of dark rum are folded into a light custard, topped with fresh whipped cream and drizzled with sweet caramel. Keep chilled, best served same day.
|Slice Banana Cream Tart
|$7.95
|11" Pumpkin Praline Tart
|$46.00
An all-butter tart shell with a traditional pumpkin filling garnished with pecan toffee crunch and finished with fresh whipped cream. Serves 8-10 pp. Serve within 1 day.
DONUTS
KNEAD Doughnuts - Elmgrove Ave
139 Elmgrove Avenue, Providence
|Strawberry Pop Tart
|$4.00
Our take on a classic! Brioche, filled with strawberry jam. Dunked in a strawberry glaze and finished with rainbow sprinkles!
|Strawberry Pop Tart 3/7 ONLY!
|$4.00
AVAILABLE THURSDAY 3/7 ONLY!
Our take on a classic! Brioche, filled with strawberry jam. Dunked in a strawberry glaze and finished with rainbow sprinkles!
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Persimmon - 401-432-7422
99 Hope Street, Providence
|Chocolate Tart
|$12.00
Chocolate tart with Guanaja chocolate ganache, caramel sauce, sea salt.
DONUTS
KNEAD Doughnuts - Cromwell St
55 Cromwell St, Providence
|Strawberry Pop Tart
|$4.00
Our take on a classic! Brioche, filled with strawberry jam. Dunked in a strawberry glaze and finished with rainbow sprinkles!
Knead Doughnuts - 900 Smith Street
900 Smith Street, Providence
|Strawberry Pop Tart 3/7 ONLY!
|$4.00
AVAILABLE THURSDAY 3/7 ONLY!
Our take on a classic! Brioche, filled with strawberry jam. Dunked in a strawberry glaze and finished with rainbow sprinkles!
|Strawberry Pop Tart
|$4.00
Our take on a classic! Brioche, filled with strawberry jam. Dunked in a strawberry glaze and finished with rainbow sprinkles!