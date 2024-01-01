Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Providence

Providence restaurants
Toast

Providence restaurants that serve tarts

Item pic

 

Pastiche Fine Desserts

92 SPRUCE STREET, Providence

Avg 4.6 (2560 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
11" Banana Cream Tart$55.00
Available for pick up after 10 am. Serves 10-12 pp. Ripe bananas with a touch of dark rum are folded into a light custard, topped with fresh whipped cream and drizzled with sweet caramel. Keep chilled, best served same day.
Slice Banana Cream Tart$7.95
11" Pumpkin Praline Tart$46.00
An all-butter tart shell with a traditional pumpkin filling garnished with pecan toffee crunch and finished with fresh whipped cream. Serves 8-10 pp. Serve within 1 day.
Ceremony image

 

Ceremony Tea House

406 brook street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg Tarts$3.50
Item pic

DONUTS

KNEAD Doughnuts - Elmgrove Ave

139 Elmgrove Avenue, Providence

Avg 4.7 (1035 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Pop Tart$4.00
Our take on a classic! Brioche, filled with strawberry jam. Dunked in a strawberry glaze and finished with rainbow sprinkles!
Strawberry Pop Tart 3/7 ONLY!$4.00
AVAILABLE THURSDAY 3/7 ONLY!
Our take on a classic! Brioche, filled with strawberry jam. Dunked in a strawberry glaze and finished with rainbow sprinkles!
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Persimmon - 401-432-7422

99 Hope Street, Providence

Avg 4.7 (414 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Tart$12.00
Chocolate tart with Guanaja chocolate ganache, caramel sauce, sea salt.
Item pic

DONUTS

KNEAD Doughnuts - Cromwell St

55 Cromwell St, Providence

Avg 4.9 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Pop Tart$4.00
Our take on a classic! Brioche, filled with strawberry jam. Dunked in a strawberry glaze and finished with rainbow sprinkles!
Item pic

 

Knead Doughnuts - 900 Smith Street

900 Smith Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Strawberry Pop Tart 3/7 ONLY!$4.00
AVAILABLE THURSDAY 3/7 ONLY!
Our take on a classic! Brioche, filled with strawberry jam. Dunked in a strawberry glaze and finished with rainbow sprinkles!
Strawberry Pop Tart$4.00
Our take on a classic! Brioche, filled with strawberry jam. Dunked in a strawberry glaze and finished with rainbow sprinkles!
Restaurant banner

 

Ceremony - Main Street PVD - 121 South Main Street

121 South Main Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg Tart$3.50
