Tiramisu in Providence

Providence restaurants
Providence restaurants that serve tiramisu

Baja's Taqueria image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Baja's Taqueria

227 Thayer Street, Providence

Avg 4.5 (197 reviews)
Takeout
**TIRAMISU**$5.00
More about Baja's Taqueria
1f06e4c8-9e86-4b6f-b283-0ab84477353d image

 

Pane e Vino Ristorante

365 Atwells Ave, Providence

Avg 4.5 (3641 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiramisu$9.00
Espresso Soaked Ladyfingers ad Mascarpone
More about Pane e Vino Ristorante
Item pic

 

Pastiche Fine Desserts

92 SPRUCE STREET, Providence

Avg 4.6 (2560 reviews)
Takeout
10" Tiramisu$66.00
Light sponge layers brushed with espresso rum syrup and layered with creamy mascarpone and unsweetened cocoa. Finished with a coffee buttercream. Temper approximately 1-2 hours before serving. Serves 18-20 pp.
Slice Tiramisu$7.95
6" Tiramisu$36.00
Serves 5-6 pp. Light sponge layers brushed with espresso rum syrup then layered with creamy mascarpone and unsweetened cocoa. Finished with a coffee buttercream. Temper approximately 60 minutes before serving.
More about Pastiche Fine Desserts
Fellini Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Fellini Pizzeria

2190 Broad St, Cranston

Avg 4.5 (1650 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$4.75
More about Fellini Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Wright's Creamery

10 Sims Avenue, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu Cake - 8"$45.00
Espresso infused yellow cake filled and topped with a mascarpone cheese frosting. Garnished with chocolate dipped strawberries.
More about Wright's Creamery
Item pic

 

Massimo

134 Atwells Ave, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$9.00
Espresso Soaked Ladyfingers ad Mascarpone
More about Massimo

