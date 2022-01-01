Tiramisu in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve tiramisu
BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Baja's Taqueria
227 Thayer Street, Providence
|**TIRAMISU**
|$5.00
Pane e Vino Ristorante
365 Atwells Ave, Providence
|Tiramisu
|$9.00
Espresso Soaked Ladyfingers ad Mascarpone
Pastiche Fine Desserts
92 SPRUCE STREET, Providence
|10" Tiramisu
|$66.00
Light sponge layers brushed with espresso rum syrup and layered with creamy mascarpone and unsweetened cocoa. Finished with a coffee buttercream. Temper approximately 1-2 hours before serving. Serves 18-20 pp.
|Slice Tiramisu
|$7.95
|6" Tiramisu
|$36.00
Serves 5-6 pp. Light sponge layers brushed with espresso rum syrup then layered with creamy mascarpone and unsweetened cocoa. Finished with a coffee buttercream. Temper approximately 60 minutes before serving.
Wright's Creamery
10 Sims Avenue, Providence
|Tiramisu Cake - 8"
|$45.00
Espresso infused yellow cake filled and topped with a mascarpone cheese frosting. Garnished with chocolate dipped strawberries.