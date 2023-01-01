Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato soup in Providence

Go
Providence restaurants
Toast

Providence restaurants that serve tomato soup

Item pic

 

Lily's Soups and Scoops

1850 Broad Street, Cranston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tomato Soup$0.00
Lily’s Ladle Veggie Mineral Broth, tomatoes, onions, basil, half and half!
More about Lily's Soups and Scoops
Red Stripe image

 

Red Stripe Restaurant

465 Angell Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Soup - Cup$5.00
roasted plum tomato, dill creme fraiche
*This menu item is Gluten-Free
Tomato Soup - Cup$6.00
roasted plum tomatoes, creme fraiche
*This menu item is Gluten-Free
Tomato Soup - Bowl$8.00
roasted plum tomatoes, dill creme fraiche
*This menu item is Gluten-Free
More about Red Stripe Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Providence

Chips And Salsa

Fried Pickles

Quesadillas

Rice Bowls

Cheesecake

Pretzels

Pepperoni Pizza

Hot Chocolate

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Providence to explore

DownCity

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

College Hill

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

East Side

No reviews yet

Fox Point

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Providence to explore

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (26 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Smithfield

No reviews yet

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (670 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (884 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (518 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1741 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (816 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (229 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston