Tomato soup in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve tomato soup
Lily's Soups and Scoops
1850 Broad Street, Cranston
|Tomato Soup
|$0.00
Lily’s Ladle Veggie Mineral Broth, tomatoes, onions, basil, half and half!
Red Stripe Restaurant
465 Angell Street, Providence
|Tomato Soup - Cup
|$5.00
roasted plum tomato, dill creme fraiche
*This menu item is Gluten-Free
|Tomato Soup - Cup
|$6.00
roasted plum tomatoes, creme fraiche
*This menu item is Gluten-Free
|Tomato Soup - Bowl
|$8.00
roasted plum tomatoes, dill creme fraiche
*This menu item is Gluten-Free