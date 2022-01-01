Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Providence

Go
Providence restaurants
Toast

Providence restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen

1058 Charles St, North Providence

Avg 4.4 (143 reviews)
Takeout
TURKEY CLUB WRAP$13.99
sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on ciabatta bread served with fries
More about Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen
Fellini Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Fellini Pizzeria

2190 Broad St, Cranston

Avg 4.5 (1650 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club Pizza$23.95
More about Fellini Pizzeria
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Three Sisters

1074 Hope StProvidence, RI 02906, Providence

Avg 4.4 (1712 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey & Cheese Sandwich$8.50
Turkey, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo. ~Cold~
More about Three Sisters
Restaurant banner

 

Sammy's Pizza

1388 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Club$9.99
More about Sammy's Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Providence

Penne

Chips And Salsa

Shell Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Quesadillas

Tuna Sandwiches

Mozzarella Sticks

Fish And Chips

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Providence to explore

DownCity

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

College Hill

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Fox Point

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

East Side

No reviews yet

Summit

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Providence to explore

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (22 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1341 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (527 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston