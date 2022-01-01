DownCity restaurants you'll love
More about Kin Southern Table + Bar
Kin Southern Table + Bar
71 Washington Street, Providence
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Wings (8 Pce)
|$12.00
Plain, BBQ or Honey Garlic (Mild Heat)
|Biscuits
|$12.00
w/ Honey Butter
|Fried Chicken Wings
|$18.00
Choice of Two Sides
More about Little City Coffee & Kitchen
Little City Coffee & Kitchen
170 Mathewson Street, Providence
|Popular items
|Pulled Mushroom Egg & Cheese
|$7.00
Dry rubbed, roasted, and pulled portobello mushrooms, fried egg, smoked cheddar, and crispy shallots on a scratch made sourdough english muffin
|Brown Butter Pound Cake
|$4.00
Brown butter cardamom pound cake, blood orange glaze, crushed pistachios
|Bacon Egg & Cheese
|$7.00
Applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, blend of monterey jack, mozzarella, and smoked cheddar cheese, served on a scratch made sourdough english muffin
More about Somo Kitchen & Sushi
Somo Kitchen & Sushi
373 Richmond St., Providence
|Popular items
|Philadelphia
|$8.00
Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber
|Spicy Tuna
|$8.00
Cucumber, Togarashi
|Dynamite
|$12.00
Shrimp Tempura Cucumber Avocado Massago
More about Dune Brother's Seafood
Dune Brother's Seafood
239 dyer street, Providence
|Popular items
|Chowder Combo
|$13.00
Large Chowder and 3 Clam Cakes
|Fish & Chips
Choice of Fish, Beer-Battered & Beef-Fat Fried served w/ 'Old Bay' Fries, Lemon & Tartar Sauce
|Fish Mac
|$12.00
Crispy fish, lettuce, tomato, cheese, s?pecial sauce
More about THE DISTRICT
THE DISTRICT
54 South Street, Providence
|Popular items
|The Graduate Bowl
|$15.00
Shredded chicken, mango, avocado, quinoa, sweet potatoes, black bean salsa, with house dressing
|The Da
|$16.00
Grilled chicken breast, arugula, bacon, Brie cheese, apple aioli, sliced apples.
|House Wings
|$11.00
Dry rub - Garlic Parmesan - Buffalo - Honey Barbecue - Asian Chili - Mango Habanero - Thai Peanut - Lemon Pepper
More about Durk's Bar-B-Q
Durk's Bar-B-Q
33 Aborn St., Providence
|Popular items
|Wings
|$12.00
6 Wood Grilled Wings. Choice of BBQ, Buffalo, White BBQ, or Kinda-lina Gold
1/2 Price on Thursdays
|Skillet Cornbread
|$3.00
1 Piece, served with Honey Butter
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$12.00
1/4 LB Pulled Pork with Cole Slaw and Mustard Sauce
1/2 Priced On Wednesday's
More about CAV
CAV
14 Imperial Place, Providence
|Popular items
|Duck Confit
|$33.00
Duck Confit and Seared Breast, with Blood Orange Brandy Demi-Glace Cranberry Orange Compote, Mashed Sage Sweet Potato
|Sophia Salad
|$13.00
Baby greens, Endives, with Red Pears, Almonds, Sundried Cranberries and Gorgonzola in a Caramelized Onion Vinaigrette
|Seared Salmon
|$16.00
Seared Salmon in an orange glaze sauce, served over grilled vegetables, Spanish onions, snow peas and mixed greens
More about Rooftop at the Providence G
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Rooftop at the Providence G
100 Dorrance St,, Providence
|Popular items
|Bowl Fully of Belly
|$13.00
Crispy pork belly, sticky rice, herb salad, nuoc cham
|Margherita Flatbread
|$13.00
Fresh mozzarella, San Marzano tomato, basil
|Our Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Romaine, herb dressing, crouton, radish