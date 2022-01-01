DownCity restaurants you'll love

Go
DownCity restaurants
Toast

DownCity's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
BBQ
Barbeque
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Southern
Soul Food
Scroll right

Must-try DownCity restaurants

Kin Southern Table + Bar image

 

Kin Southern Table + Bar

71 Washington Street, Providence

Avg 4.5 (54 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Wings (8 Pce)$12.00
Plain, BBQ or Honey Garlic (Mild Heat)
Biscuits$12.00
w/ Honey Butter
Fried Chicken Wings$18.00
Choice of Two Sides
More about Kin Southern Table + Bar
Charuma image

 

Charuma

45 Weybosset St, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Passion Fruit
Lychee
Strawberry
More about Charuma
Little City Coffee & Kitchen image

 

Little City Coffee & Kitchen

170 Mathewson Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pulled Mushroom Egg & Cheese$7.00
Dry rubbed, roasted, and pulled portobello mushrooms, fried egg, smoked cheddar, and crispy shallots on a scratch made sourdough english muffin
Brown Butter Pound Cake$4.00
Brown butter cardamom pound cake, blood orange glaze, crushed pistachios
Bacon Egg & Cheese$7.00
Applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, blend of monterey jack, mozzarella, and smoked cheddar cheese, served on a scratch made sourdough english muffin
More about Little City Coffee & Kitchen
Somo Kitchen & Sushi image

 

Somo Kitchen & Sushi

373 Richmond St., Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Philadelphia$8.00
Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber
Spicy Tuna$8.00
Cucumber, Togarashi
Dynamite$12.00
Shrimp Tempura Cucumber Avocado Massago
More about Somo Kitchen & Sushi
Dune Brother's Seafood image

 

Dune Brother's Seafood

239 dyer street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chowder Combo$13.00
Large Chowder and 3 Clam Cakes
Fish & Chips
Choice of Fish, Beer-Battered & Beef-Fat Fried served w/ 'Old Bay' Fries, Lemon & Tartar Sauce
Fish Mac$12.00
Crispy fish, lettuce, tomato, cheese, s?pecial sauce
More about Dune Brother's Seafood
THE DISTRICT image

 

THE DISTRICT

54 South Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Graduate Bowl$15.00
Shredded chicken, mango, avocado, quinoa, sweet potatoes, black bean salsa, with house dressing
The Da$16.00
Grilled chicken breast, arugula, bacon, Brie cheese, apple aioli, sliced apples.
House Wings$11.00
Dry rub - Garlic Parmesan - Buffalo - Honey Barbecue - Asian Chili - Mango Habanero - Thai Peanut - Lemon Pepper
More about THE DISTRICT
Durk's Bar-B-Q image

 

Durk's Bar-B-Q

33 Aborn St., Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wings$12.00
6 Wood Grilled Wings. Choice of BBQ, Buffalo, White BBQ, or Kinda-lina Gold
1/2 Price on Thursdays
Skillet Cornbread$3.00
1 Piece, served with Honey Butter
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
1/4 LB Pulled Pork with Cole Slaw and Mustard Sauce
1/2 Priced On Wednesday's
More about Durk's Bar-B-Q
CAV image

 

CAV

14 Imperial Place, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Duck Confit$33.00
Duck Confit and Seared Breast, with Blood Orange Brandy Demi-Glace Cranberry Orange Compote, Mashed Sage Sweet Potato
Sophia Salad$13.00
Baby greens, Endives, with Red Pears, Almonds, Sundried Cranberries and Gorgonzola in a Caramelized Onion Vinaigrette
Seared Salmon$16.00
Seared Salmon in an orange glaze sauce, served over grilled vegetables, Spanish onions, snow peas and mixed greens
More about CAV
Rooftop at the Providence G image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Rooftop at the Providence G

100 Dorrance St,, Providence

Avg 4.1 (1828 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bowl Fully of Belly$13.00
Crispy pork belly, sticky rice, herb salad, nuoc cham
Margherita Flatbread$13.00
Fresh mozzarella, San Marzano tomato, basil
Our Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine, herb dressing, crouton, radish
More about Rooftop at the Providence G
Res American Bistro image

FRENCH FRIES

Res American Bistro

123 Empire St, Providence

Avg 4.8 (162 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Res American Bistro

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in DownCity

Cake

Salmon

Mac And Cheese

Waffles

Clams

Map

More near DownCity to explore

College Hill

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Fox Point

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston