DownCity American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in DownCity
More about Dune Brother's Seafood
Dune Brother's Seafood
239 dyer street, Providence
|Popular items
|Chowder Combo
|$13.00
Large Chowder and 3 Clam Cakes
|Fish & Chips
Choice of Fish, Beer-Battered & Beef-Fat Fried served w/ 'Old Bay' Fries, Lemon & Tartar Sauce
|Fish Mac
|$12.00
Crispy fish, lettuce, tomato, cheese, s?pecial sauce
More about THE DISTRICT
THE DISTRICT
54 South Street, Providence
|Popular items
|The Graduate Bowl
|$15.00
Shredded chicken, mango, avocado, quinoa, sweet potatoes, black bean salsa, with house dressing
|The Da
|$16.00
Grilled chicken breast, arugula, bacon, Brie cheese, apple aioli, sliced apples.
|House Wings
|$11.00
Dry rub - Garlic Parmesan - Buffalo - Honey Barbecue - Asian Chili - Mango Habanero - Thai Peanut - Lemon Pepper
More about CAV
CAV
14 Imperial Place, Providence
|Popular items
|Duck Confit
|$33.00
Duck Confit and Seared Breast, with Blood Orange Brandy Demi-Glace Cranberry Orange Compote, Mashed Sage Sweet Potato
|Sophia Salad
|$13.00
Baby greens, Endives, with Red Pears, Almonds, Sundried Cranberries and Gorgonzola in a Caramelized Onion Vinaigrette
|Seared Salmon
|$16.00
Seared Salmon in an orange glaze sauce, served over grilled vegetables, Spanish onions, snow peas and mixed greens
More about Rooftop at the Providence G
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Rooftop at the Providence G
100 Dorrance St,, Providence
|Popular items
|Bowl Fully of Belly
|$13.00
Crispy pork belly, sticky rice, herb salad, nuoc cham
|Margherita Flatbread
|$13.00
Fresh mozzarella, San Marzano tomato, basil
|Our Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Romaine, herb dressing, crouton, radish