Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Calamari in
DownCity
/
Providence
/
DownCity
/
Calamari
DownCity restaurants that serve calamari
Somo Kitchen & Sushi
373 Richmond St., Providence
No reviews yet
Calamari
$15.00
Sweet Chili, Szechuan Peanuts
More about Somo Kitchen & Sushi
CAV
14 Imperial Place, Providence
No reviews yet
Calamari
$14.00
Pan Sautéed Calamari with fresh garlic, pepper basil and Italian hot peppers
More about CAV
Browse other tasty dishes in DownCity
Mac And Cheese
Coleslaw
Cappuccino
Chicken Sandwiches
Sweet Potato Fries
Fish And Chips
Cake
Penne
More near DownCity to explore
College Hill
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Federal Hill
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Fox Point
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(498 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(402 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(265 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(241 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(499 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston