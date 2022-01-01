Chicken parmesan in DownCity
DownCity restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
More about THE DISTRICT
THE DISTRICT
54 South Street, Providence
|Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
|$16.00
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$18.00
Breaded chicken topped with melted mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce. Served with penne or linguine pasta
More about CAV
CAV
14 Imperial Place, Providence
|Parmesan Chicken
|$27.00
Parmesan Crusted Free Range Chicken Breast, White Wine Beurre Blanc Over Herb Roasted Red Bliss Potatoes, topped with Snow Peas
|Parmesan Chicken
|$17.00
Parmesan Encrusted Chicken in a white wine butter sauce served with shredded carrots and roasted potatoes