Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in DownCity

Go
DownCity restaurants
Toast

DownCity restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

THE DISTRICT image

 

THE DISTRICT

54 South Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich$16.00
Chicken Parmigiana$18.00
Breaded chicken topped with melted mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce. Served with penne or linguine pasta
More about THE DISTRICT
CAV image

 

CAV

14 Imperial Place, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Parmesan Chicken$27.00
Parmesan Crusted Free Range Chicken Breast, White Wine Beurre Blanc Over Herb Roasted Red Bliss Potatoes, topped with Snow Peas
Parmesan Chicken$17.00
Parmesan Encrusted Chicken in a white wine butter sauce served with shredded carrots and roasted potatoes
More about CAV

Browse other tasty dishes in DownCity

Cappuccino

Coleslaw

Clams

French Fries

Lobsters

Fish And Chips

Calamari

Fish Sandwiches

Map

More near DownCity to explore

College Hill

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Fox Point

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston