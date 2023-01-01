Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in DownCity

Go
DownCity restaurants
Toast

DownCity restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Kin Southern Table + Bar image

 

Kin Southern Table + Bar - 71 Washington Street

71 Washington Street, Providence

Avg 4.5 (54 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders$8.00
More about Kin Southern Table + Bar - 71 Washington Street
CAV image

 

CAV

14 Imperial Place, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Chicken Finger with Fries$7.95
Kids Chicken Fingers with Fries
More about CAV

Browse other tasty dishes in DownCity

Calamari

Wedge Salad

Penne

Coleslaw

Sliders

Bruschetta

Chicken Parmesan

Caesar Salad

Map

More near DownCity to explore

College Hill

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Fox Point

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (72 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (663 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (531 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (173 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (374 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (167 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston