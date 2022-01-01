Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in DownCity

Go
DownCity restaurants
Toast

DownCity restaurants that serve chili

THE DISTRICT image

 

THE DISTRICT

54 South Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Asian Chili$0.25
More about THE DISTRICT
Durk's Bar-B-Q image

 

Durk's BBQ

33 Aborn St., Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Chili$12.00
smoked brisket chili, served with sour cream, cheddar cheese, scallions, and a lil bag of fritos
More about Durk's BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in DownCity

French Fries

Bruschetta

Salmon

Cornbread

Cake

Penne

Chicken Parmesan

Lobsters

Map

More near DownCity to explore

College Hill

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Fox Point

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (579 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (468 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (101 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (601 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston