Dumplings in DownCity

DownCity restaurants
DownCity restaurants that serve dumplings

Somo Kitchen & Sushi image

 

Somo Kitchen & Sushi

373 Richmond St., Providence

Korean dumplings$10.00
CAV image

 

CAV

14 Imperial Place, Providence

Add Chive Dumpling$3.50
