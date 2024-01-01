Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in DownCity

DownCity restaurants that serve lobsters

Dune Brother's Seafood image

 

Dune Brother's Seafood

239 dyer street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Roll$36.00
Hot buttered lobster, mayo, old bay, served w/ fries
More about Dune Brother's Seafood
CAV image

 

CAV

14 Imperial Place, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Bisque Cup$8.50
Lobster Bisque with Tahitian Vanilla
More about CAV

