Lobsters in
DownCity
/
Providence
/
DownCity
/
Lobsters
DownCity restaurants that serve lobsters
Dune Brother's Seafood
239 dyer street, Providence
No reviews yet
Lobster Roll
$36.00
Hot buttered lobster, mayo, old bay, served w/ fries
More about Dune Brother's Seafood
CAV
14 Imperial Place, Providence
No reviews yet
Lobster Bisque Cup
$8.50
Lobster Bisque with Tahitian Vanilla
More about CAV
