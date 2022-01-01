Federal Hill restaurants you'll love
Angelo's
141 Atwells Avenue, Providence
|Popular items
|Meatballs & French Fries
|$7.35
A 1924 original - homemade meatballs with a little side of french fries!
|Pasta with Sauce (Full Order)
A full order of pasta topped with the sauce of your choosing!
|French Fries
|$6.00
Fresh cut french fries, never frozen, then fried twice for exceptional taste.
Pane e Vino Ristorante
365 Atwells Ave, Providence
|Popular items
|Veal Chop Parmigiano
|$28.00
Broccoli Rabe, Roasted Garlic, EVOO
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Classic Caesar, Shaved Grana Padano, Focaccia Crisp, Anchovy
|Fettucine Bolognese
|$23.00
Slow Braised Veal, Beef and Pork Ragu, Pecorino Romano
Bucktown
471 W Fountain St, Providence
|Popular items
|Chicken Biscuit
|$9.00
Fried chicken tender on a biscuit w/ honey butter and cheddar cheese
|Tenders and fries
|$10.00
crispy tenders, and waffle fries served with comeback sauce
|Hush Puppies
|$6.50
8 cornmeal fritters with a side of honey butter.
Pastiche Fine Desserts
92 SPRUCE STREET, Providence
|Popular items
|Cannoli
|$4.25
Cannoli shell filled with a mascarpone, ricotta and shaved chocolate filling. 1 day shelf life. Available for pick up after 10 am!
|Cookie Basket 2.5 lb
|$45.00
Approximately 50 assorted cookies: Almond biscotti, chocolate chip, Russian tea cakes, chocolate walnut truffles, currant walnut rugelach & lemon squares. Wrapped in cello & a ribbon.
|*SOLD OUT 2/6* 8” Fresh Fruit Tart
|$35.00
Serves 4-5 pp. Seasonal fruit, vanilla custard in a butter tart shell. Keep chilled, best served same day. Available for pick up after 10am.
Plaza Bar & Kitchen
59 De Pasquale Ave, Providence
|Popular items
|Chocolate Chip Cannoli
|$8.00
|Shrimp Scampi
|$26.00
|Pasta and Meatballs
|$16.00
The Grange
166 Broadway, Providence
|Popular items
|PoBoy
|$13.00
Crispy Oyster Mushrooms, Slaw, Remoulade, Pickles & Lettuce on a Pretzel Roll. Served With Chips, Slaw & Pickles. (V) (Contains Sesame)
|Quinoa
|$14.00
Quinoa, Lettuce, Avocado, Beets, Sweet Potatoes, Sunflower Seeds, Roasted Garlic Dressing. Dressing comes on side.
(V)
|Pommes Frites
|$5.00
French Fries tossed in our "New Bay" Served With Our Fry Aioli (V)
Massimo
134 Atwells Ave, Providence
|Popular items
|Rigatoni Pink Sauce
|$21.00
Tomato Cream Sauce, Pecorino
|Calamari Fritti
|$16.00
Point Judith Calamari, Tomatoes, Pepper Rings, Arugula, Spicy Lemon Aioli
|Short Rib Gnocchi
|$25.00
Slow Braised Pulled Short Rib Ragu tossed with Potato Dumplings, Parmigiano
Don Jose Tequilas Restaurant
351 Atwells Ave, Providence
Nice Slice
767 Westminster, Providence
|Popular items
|18" Margherita Pizza
|$23.00
Tomato sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella and extra virgin olive oil. 8 slices
|18" Build Your Own Pizza
|$19.00
8 slices
|Vegan BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$26.00
Vegan chicken and BBQ sauce. 8 slices