Federal Hill restaurants you'll love

Federal Hill restaurants
Toast

Federal Hill's top cuisines

Pizza
Italian
Coffe & tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Cake
Vegan
Southern
Must-try Federal Hill restaurants

Angelo's image

 

Angelo's

141 Atwells Avenue, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meatballs & French Fries$7.35
A 1924 original - homemade meatballs with a little side of french fries!
Pasta with Sauce (Full Order)
A full order of pasta topped with the sauce of your choosing!
French Fries$6.00
Fresh cut french fries, never frozen, then fried twice for exceptional taste.
More about Angelo's
Pane e Vino Ristorante image

 

Pane e Vino Ristorante

365 Atwells Ave, Providence

Avg 4.5 (3641 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Veal Chop Parmigiano$28.00
Broccoli Rabe, Roasted Garlic, EVOO
Caesar Salad$12.00
Classic Caesar, Shaved Grana Padano, Focaccia Crisp, Anchovy
Fettucine Bolognese$23.00
Slow Braised Veal, Beef and Pork Ragu, Pecorino Romano
More about Pane e Vino Ristorante
Bucktown image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Bucktown

471 W Fountain St, Providence

Avg 4.4 (1406 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Biscuit$9.00
Fried chicken tender on a biscuit w/ honey butter and cheddar cheese
Tenders and fries$10.00
crispy tenders, and waffle fries served with comeback sauce
Hush Puppies$6.50
8 cornmeal fritters with a side of honey butter.
More about Bucktown
Pastiche Fine Desserts image

 

Pastiche Fine Desserts

92 SPRUCE STREET, Providence

Avg 4.6 (2560 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cannoli$4.25
Cannoli shell filled with a mascarpone, ricotta and shaved chocolate filling. 1 day shelf life. Available for pick up after 10 am!
Cookie Basket 2.5 lb$45.00
Approximately 50 assorted cookies: Almond biscotti, chocolate chip, Russian tea cakes, chocolate walnut truffles, currant walnut rugelach & lemon squares. Wrapped in cello & a ribbon.
*SOLD OUT 2/6* 8” Fresh Fruit Tart$35.00
Serves 4-5 pp. Seasonal fruit, vanilla custard in a butter tart shell. Keep chilled, best served same day. Available for pick up after 10am.
More about Pastiche Fine Desserts
Plaza Bar & Kitchen image

 

Plaza Bar & Kitchen

59 De Pasquale Ave, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Chip Cannoli$8.00
Shrimp Scampi$26.00
Pasta and Meatballs$16.00
More about Plaza Bar & Kitchen
The Grange image

 

The Grange

166 Broadway, Providence

Avg 4.3 (1382 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PoBoy$13.00
Crispy Oyster Mushrooms, Slaw, Remoulade, Pickles & Lettuce on a Pretzel Roll. Served With Chips, Slaw & Pickles. (V) (Contains Sesame)
Quinoa$14.00
Quinoa, Lettuce, Avocado, Beets, Sweet Potatoes, Sunflower Seeds, Roasted Garlic Dressing. Dressing comes on side.
(V)
Pommes Frites$5.00
French Fries tossed in our "New Bay" Served With Our Fry Aioli (V)
More about The Grange
Massimo image

 

Massimo

134 Atwells Ave, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rigatoni Pink Sauce$21.00
Tomato Cream Sauce, Pecorino
Calamari Fritti$16.00
Point Judith Calamari, Tomatoes, Pepper Rings, Arugula, Spicy Lemon Aioli
Short Rib Gnocchi$25.00
Slow Braised Pulled Short Rib Ragu tossed with Potato Dumplings, Parmigiano
More about Massimo
Don Jose Tequilas Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Don Jose Tequilas Restaurant

351 Atwells Ave, Providence

Avg 4.4 (1434 reviews)
Takeout
More about Don Jose Tequilas Restaurant
Nice Slice image

 

Nice Slice

767 Westminster, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
18" Margherita Pizza$23.00
Tomato sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella and extra virgin olive oil. 8 slices
18" Build Your Own Pizza$19.00
8 slices
Vegan BBQ Chicken Pizza$26.00
Vegan chicken and BBQ sauce. 8 slices
More about Nice Slice

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Federal Hill

Cake

Cannolis

Rigatoni

Calamari

Eggplant Parm

