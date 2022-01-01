Federal Hill Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Federal Hill
More about Angelo's
Angelo's
141 Atwells Avenue, Providence
|Popular items
|Meatballs & French Fries
|$7.35
A 1924 original - homemade meatballs with a little side of french fries!
|Pasta with Sauce (Full Order)
A full order of pasta topped with the sauce of your choosing!
|French Fries
|$6.00
Fresh cut french fries, never frozen, then fried twice for exceptional taste.
More about Pane e Vino Ristorante
Pane e Vino Ristorante
365 Atwells Ave, Providence
|Popular items
|Veal Chop Parmigiano
|$28.00
Broccoli Rabe, Roasted Garlic, EVOO
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Classic Caesar, Shaved Grana Padano, Focaccia Crisp, Anchovy
|Fettucine Bolognese
|$23.00
Slow Braised Veal, Beef and Pork Ragu, Pecorino Romano
More about Massimo
Massimo
134 Atwells Ave, Providence
|Popular items
|Rigatoni Pink Sauce
|$21.00
Tomato Cream Sauce, Pecorino
|Calamari Fritti
|$16.00
Point Judith Calamari, Tomatoes, Pepper Rings, Arugula, Spicy Lemon Aioli
|Short Rib Gnocchi
|$25.00
Slow Braised Pulled Short Rib Ragu tossed with Potato Dumplings, Parmigiano