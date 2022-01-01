Federal Hill Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Federal Hill

Angelo's image

 

Angelo's

141 Atwells Avenue, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meatballs & French Fries$7.35
A 1924 original - homemade meatballs with a little side of french fries!
Pasta with Sauce (Full Order)
A full order of pasta topped with the sauce of your choosing!
French Fries$6.00
Fresh cut french fries, never frozen, then fried twice for exceptional taste.
More about Angelo's
Pane e Vino Ristorante image

 

Pane e Vino Ristorante

365 Atwells Ave, Providence

Avg 4.5 (3641 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Veal Chop Parmigiano$28.00
Broccoli Rabe, Roasted Garlic, EVOO
Caesar Salad$12.00
Classic Caesar, Shaved Grana Padano, Focaccia Crisp, Anchovy
Fettucine Bolognese$23.00
Slow Braised Veal, Beef and Pork Ragu, Pecorino Romano
More about Pane e Vino Ristorante
Massimo image

 

Massimo

134 Atwells Ave, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rigatoni Pink Sauce$21.00
Tomato Cream Sauce, Pecorino
Calamari Fritti$16.00
Point Judith Calamari, Tomatoes, Pepper Rings, Arugula, Spicy Lemon Aioli
Short Rib Gnocchi$25.00
Slow Braised Pulled Short Rib Ragu tossed with Potato Dumplings, Parmigiano
More about Massimo

