Caesar salad in
Federal Hill
/
Providence
/
Federal Hill
/
Caesar Salad
Federal Hill restaurants that serve caesar salad
Pane e Vino Ristorante
365 Atwells Ave, Providence
Avg 4.5
(3641 reviews)
Caesar Salad
$13.00
Classic Caesar, Shaved Grana Padano, Focaccia Crisp, Anchovy
More about Pane e Vino Ristorante
Massimo
134 Atwells Ave, Providence
No reviews yet
Caesar Salad
$13.00
Classic Caesar, Shaved Grana Padano, Focaccia Crisp, Anchovy
More about Massimo
