Cheesecake in Federal Hill
Federal Hill restaurants that serve cheesecake
Pane e Vino Ristorante
365 Atwells Ave, Providence
|Cheesecake
|$8.00
New York Style Cheesecake, Amarena Wild Cherries
Pastiche Fine Desserts
92 SPRUCE STREET, Providence
|6" Vanilla Bean Cheesecake
|$28.00
Serves 4-6 pp. A French style cheesecake made with real vanilla bean on a buttery graham cracker crust. Garnished with a raspberry mirrior and fresh berries. Serve chilled.
|8" Vanilla Bean Cheesecake
|$39.00
Serves 8-10 pp. A French style cheesecake made with real vanilla bean on a buttery graham cracker crust. Garnished with a raspberry mirrior and fresh berries. Serve chilled.