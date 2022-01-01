Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Federal Hill

Federal Hill restaurants
Federal Hill restaurants that serve cookies

Bucktown image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Bucktown

471 W Fountain St, Providence

Avg 4.4 (1406 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate chip cookie$7.00
More about Bucktown
Cookie Basket 1.25 lb image

 

Pastiche Fine Desserts

92 SPRUCE STREET, Providence

Avg 4.6 (2560 reviews)
Takeout
Small Cookie Basket$24.00
1.25 lbs. approximately 25 assorted cookies: Almond biscotti, chocolate Chip, Russian tea cakes, chocolate walnut truffles, currant walnut rugelach & lemon squares. Wrapped in cello & a ribbon.
Medium Cookie Basket$45.00
2.5 lbs. approximately 50 assorted cookies: Almond biscotti, chocolate chip, Russian tea cakes, chocolate walnut truffles, currant walnut rugelach & lemon squares. Wrapped in cello & a ribbon.
Box of Assorted Cookies 2-1/2 LB$42.50
Approximately 50 assorted cookies: Almond biscotti, chocolate chip, Russian tea cakes, chocolate walnut truffles, currant walnut rugelach & lemon squares. Is it a gift? Add a bow that you can attach! Must be ordered a day in advance.
More about Pastiche Fine Desserts

