Gnocchi in Federal Hill
Federal Hill restaurants that serve gnocchi
Angelo's Restaurant
141 Atwells Avenue, Providence
|Gnocchi Sorrentina
|$19.00
Fresh potato gnocchi and burrata baked in our house red gravy topped with fresh basil.
|Gnocchi
|$14.99
Il Massimo
134 Atwells Ave, Providence
|GF Four Cheese Gnocchi
|$24.00
House-Made Potato Dumplings, Four Cheeses, Pomodorini Tomatoes, Baked in Clay Add Chicken 3 || Sausage 3
|Four Cheese Gnocchi
|$25.00
House Made Potato Dumplings, Four Cheeses, Pomodorini Tomatoes, Cream
|Short Rib Gnocchi
|$25.00
Slow Braised Pulled Short Rib Ragu tossed with Potato Dumplings, Parmigiano