Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Federal Hill

Go
Federal Hill restaurants
Toast

Federal Hill restaurants that serve gnocchi

Angelo's image

 

Angelo's Restaurant

141 Atwells Avenue, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gnocchi Sorrentina$19.00
Fresh potato gnocchi and burrata baked in our house red gravy topped with fresh basil.
Gnocchi$14.99
More about Angelo's Restaurant
Four Cheese Gnocchi image

 

Il Massimo

134 Atwells Ave, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF Four Cheese Gnocchi$24.00
House-Made Potato Dumplings, Four Cheeses, Pomodorini Tomatoes, Baked in Clay Add Chicken 3 || Sausage 3
Four Cheese Gnocchi$25.00
House Made Potato Dumplings, Four Cheeses, Pomodorini Tomatoes, Cream
Short Rib Gnocchi$25.00
Slow Braised Pulled Short Rib Ragu tossed with Potato Dumplings, Parmigiano
More about Il Massimo

Browse other tasty dishes in Federal Hill

Cake

Pudding

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Parmesan

Prosciutto

Tiramisu

Short Ribs

Cannolis

Map

More near Federal Hill to explore

DownCity

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

College Hill

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Fox Point

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (584 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (946 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (275 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (379 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (568 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (404 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston