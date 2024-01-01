Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Federal Hill

Go
Federal Hill restaurants
Toast

Federal Hill restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Angelo's Restaurant

141 Atwells Avenue, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Pie$7.99
Rosalie's famous Italian Rice pie is back! This family recipe passed down for generations is made with sweet flavors of vanilla, cinnamon, and lots of love!
More about Angelo's Restaurant
Item pic

 

Pastiche Fine Desserts

92 SPRUCE STREET, Providence

Avg 4.6 (2560 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
6" Chocolate Cream Pie$35.00
A flaky pie crust filled with rich dark chocolate pudding and topped with fresh whipped cream! Keep chilled. Serves 5-6 pp.
8" Chocolate Cream Pie$52.00
A flaky pie crust filled with rich dark chocolate pudding and topped with fresh whipped cream! Must be ordered a day in advance. Keep chilled. Serves 8-10.
More about Pastiche Fine Desserts

Browse other tasty dishes in Federal Hill

Ravioli

Lasagna

Cannolis

Tiramisu

Chicken Parmesan

Cheesecake

Pudding

Gnocchi

Map

More near Federal Hill to explore

DownCity

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

College Hill

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Fox Point

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (79 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (701 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1225 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (377 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (345 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (501 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (738 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (547 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston