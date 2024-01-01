Pies in Federal Hill
Federal Hill restaurants that serve pies
More about Angelo's Restaurant
Angelo's Restaurant
141 Atwells Avenue, Providence
|Rice Pie
|$7.99
Rosalie's famous Italian Rice pie is back! This family recipe passed down for generations is made with sweet flavors of vanilla, cinnamon, and lots of love!
More about Pastiche Fine Desserts
Pastiche Fine Desserts
92 SPRUCE STREET, Providence
|6" Chocolate Cream Pie
|$35.00
A flaky pie crust filled with rich dark chocolate pudding and topped with fresh whipped cream! Keep chilled. Serves 5-6 pp.
|8" Chocolate Cream Pie
|$52.00
A flaky pie crust filled with rich dark chocolate pudding and topped with fresh whipped cream! Must be ordered a day in advance. Keep chilled. Serves 8-10.