Fox Point restaurants you'll love

Fox Point restaurants
Toast

Fox Point's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Seafood
Seafood
Salad
Salad
Ramen
Ramen
Must-try Fox Point restaurants

Coffee Exchange image

 

Coffee Exchange

207 Wickenden St, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Peru - Pangoa - French Roast$17.00
Flavor Notes: Dark Chocolate, Walnut, Round and Smooth
Honduras - Comsa - Espresso Roast$17.00
Flavor Notes: Rich Dark Chocolate, Black Pepper
San Francisco Bay Blend$18.00
Dark Blend
More about Coffee Exchange
R.C. Ramen image

RAMEN

R.C. Ramen

388 Wickenden St, Providence

Avg 3.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Paitan Ramen$15.00
R.C. Chicken noodle soup
Braised Pork belly, 2Pc$4.00
2 peices of our braised pork belly
Braised pork belly buns$4.00
Braised pork belly in a steamed bun
More about R.C. Ramen
Persimmon image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Persimmon

99 Hope Street, Providence

Avg 4.7 (414 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Croquettes$10.00
Braised green croquetes, dijonaise sauce.
4 per order.
*Vegetarian.
Truffle Beignets$11.00
Black truffle and taleggio cheese 'beignets', truffle aioli. 5 per order
*Vegetarian.
Black Spaghetti$14.00
Black spaghetti, bottarga di muggine, chili flakes, breadcrumbs, almond oil.
*Pescatarian/can be made nut-free.
More about Persimmon
