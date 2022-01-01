Fox Point restaurants you'll love
Coffee Exchange
207 Wickenden St, Providence
|Popular items
|Peru - Pangoa - French Roast
|$17.00
Flavor Notes: Dark Chocolate, Walnut, Round and Smooth
|Honduras - Comsa - Espresso Roast
|$17.00
Flavor Notes: Rich Dark Chocolate, Black Pepper
|San Francisco Bay Blend
|$18.00
Dark Blend
RAMEN
R.C. Ramen
388 Wickenden St, Providence
|Popular items
|Paitan Ramen
|$15.00
R.C. Chicken noodle soup
|Braised Pork belly, 2Pc
|$4.00
2 peices of our braised pork belly
|Braised pork belly buns
|$4.00
Braised pork belly in a steamed bun
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Persimmon
99 Hope Street, Providence
|Popular items
|Croquettes
|$10.00
Braised green croquetes, dijonaise sauce.
4 per order.
*Vegetarian.
|Truffle Beignets
|$11.00
Black truffle and taleggio cheese 'beignets', truffle aioli. 5 per order
*Vegetarian.
|Black Spaghetti
|$14.00
Black spaghetti, bottarga di muggine, chili flakes, breadcrumbs, almond oil.
*Pescatarian/can be made nut-free.