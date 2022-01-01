Summit restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chez Pascal & The Wurst Kitchen image

 

Chez Pascal & The Wurst Kitchen

960 Hope Street, Providence

Avg 4.7 (603 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Made Chorizo$14.00
Fully cooked. 4 Sausages per package.
Smoked Sausage.
Ingredients: pork,fresh onion, fresh garlic, salt, black pepper, spanish pimento, paprika, dry thyme, dry milk solids, sodium nitrite, natural pork casings.
House Made Cheddarwurst$14.00
Fully cooked. 4 Sausages per package. Smoked Sausage.
Ingredients: pork, cheddar cheese, jalapeno pepper, dry milk solids, salt, black pepper, coriander, ginger, mustard powder, garlic powder, sodium nitrite, natural pork casings
Joyce's Mustard (house mustard)$10.00
House Made Mustard. 6 fluid ounces﻿﻿ ingredients ~ Coleman’s mustard powder, champagne vinegar, sugar, egg yolks, yellow mustard seeds. Keep Refrigerated.
Three Sisters image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Three Sisters

1074 Hope StProvidence, RI 02906, Providence

Avg 4.4 (1712 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Basic$5.60
2 eggs, home fries and toast
Egg and Cheese$4.25
Served on an English muffin
Meditado Wrap$11.35
Grilled chicken, avocado, roasted red peppers and lettuce in a wheat wrap
Pizzico Oyster Bar image

 

Pizzico Oyster Bar

762 Hope St, Providence

No reviews yet
