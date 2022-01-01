Summit restaurants you'll love
Chez Pascal & The Wurst Kitchen
960 Hope Street, Providence
Popular items
House Made Chorizo
$14.00
Fully cooked. 4 Sausages per package.
Smoked Sausage.
Ingredients: pork,fresh onion, fresh garlic, salt, black pepper, spanish pimento, paprika, dry thyme, dry milk solids, sodium nitrite, natural pork casings.
House Made Cheddarwurst
$14.00
Fully cooked. 4 Sausages per package. Smoked Sausage.
Ingredients: pork, cheddar cheese, jalapeno pepper, dry milk solids, salt, black pepper, coriander, ginger, mustard powder, garlic powder, sodium nitrite, natural pork casings
Joyce's Mustard (house mustard)
$10.00
House Made Mustard. 6 fluid ounces ingredients ~ Coleman’s mustard powder, champagne vinegar, sugar, egg yolks, yellow mustard seeds. Keep Refrigerated.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Three Sisters
1074 Hope StProvidence, RI 02906, Providence
Popular items
The Basic
$5.60
2 eggs, home fries and toast
Egg and Cheese
$4.25
Served on an English muffin
Meditado Wrap
$11.35
Grilled chicken, avocado, roasted red peppers and lettuce in a wheat wrap