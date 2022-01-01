Provincetown restaurants you'll love

Provincetown restaurants
Toast
  • Provincetown

Provincetown's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burger
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Must-try Provincetown restaurants

Lobster Pot Express image

SEAFOOD

Lobster Pot Express

5 Ryder St Ext, Provincetown

Avg 3.6 (31 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Truffle Fries$7.00
White truffle oil & parmesan cheese.
Lobster Salad Roll$27.00
Fresh Lobster meat mixed with mayo, scallion and celery on a toasted bun.
Fish & Chips$19.00
Fried Scrod served with French Fries.
More about Lobster Pot Express
JD's image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

JD's

258 Commercial St, Provincetown

Avg 4.2 (286 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
California$13.00
Crab Stick, Cucumber, Avocado, Tobiko.
Chicken Dumplings$12.00
Lemongrass Chicken
Green Dragon$18.00
Shrimp Tempura topped with Avocado and Barbecue Eel Sauce.
More about JD's
joe coffee ptown image

 

joe coffee ptown

170 Commercial Street, Provincetown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Americano
A customer favorite: 2 shots of espresso diluted with water, giving the drink a similar strength to, but different flavor from, traditionally brewed coffee.
Latte
A customer favorite : made with espresso and your choice of steamed milk! Hot or Iced !!! This will taste like one of your favorite candy bars with the chocolate & coconut flavors !!
Drip Coffee
Joe Coffee proudly serves Indigo coffee, roasted down the road in Northampton, MA!!! Bright, Classic, Dark, Decaf are usually available !!!
More about joe coffee ptown
1620 Brewhouse image

 

1620 Brewhouse

214 commercial st, Provincetown

Avg 4.4 (376 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless Wings$14.00
choice of buffalo, honey sriracha, bbq, or jerk / served with carrots, celery, and bleu cheese dressing
Brewhouse Burger$15.00
lettuce / tomato / onion / add cheese 1 / add bacon 2 / add portobello mushroom .75 / add jalapeños .75 / add grilled onions .75 / served on an onion bulkie roll with hand-cut fries and pickles
Chicken Tenders$15.00
served with ranch, honey mustard, and hand-cut fries
More about 1620 Brewhouse
Post Office Cafe image

 

Post Office Cafe

303 Commercial St., Provincetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Evon Burger$16.00
Grass Fed Prime Beef, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Cheddar, Lettuce & Tomato
Western Omelette$14.00
Jerk Chicken Flatbread$15.00
More about Post Office Cafe
Spindler's image

 

Spindler's

386 Commerical Street, Provincetown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Taquitos$15.00
shredded chicken, chipotle butter sauce, cilantro, onions, tomatoes, Mexican crema
Queso Fundido$19.00
roasted equites, squash, zucchini, onions, poblano peppers, three cheese fondue, chips
Broccolini$9.00
Side of broccolini and chili aioli
More about Spindler's
Provincetown House of Pizza image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Provincetown House of Pizza

50 Bradford St., Provincetown

Avg 4.3 (376 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Garden Salad$8.99
romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers, pepperoncini, shredded carrot. Served with Syrian bread and your choice of dressing on the side
Jalapeno Poppers$7.99
Cream cheese-filled served with ranch
Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
Served with marinara sauce
More about Provincetown House of Pizza
Local 186 image

 

Local 186

186 Commercial St, Provincetown

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Local 186
Bubala's By The Bay image

 

Bubala's By The Bay

183 Commercial Street, Provincetown

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bubala's By The Bay
SEAFOOD • GRILL

Tin Pan Alley

269 Commercial St., Provincetown

Avg 4.2 (783 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Farmer's Burger$16.00
Grass Fed Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Brioche Bun
Artichoke Hearts$14.00
Flour Dusted, Lightly Fried, Mint & Almond
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup$14.00
More about Tin Pan Alley

