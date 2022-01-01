Provincetown restaurants you'll love
Provincetown's top cuisines
Must-try Provincetown restaurants
SEAFOOD
Lobster Pot Express
5 Ryder St Ext, Provincetown
Popular items
Truffle Fries
$7.00
White truffle oil & parmesan cheese.
Lobster Salad Roll
$27.00
Fresh Lobster meat mixed with mayo, scallion and celery on a toasted bun.
Fish & Chips
$19.00
Fried Scrod served with French Fries.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL
JD's
258 Commercial St, Provincetown
Popular items
California
$13.00
Crab Stick, Cucumber, Avocado, Tobiko.
Chicken Dumplings
$12.00
Lemongrass Chicken
Green Dragon
$18.00
Shrimp Tempura topped with Avocado and Barbecue Eel Sauce.
joe coffee ptown
170 Commercial Street, Provincetown
Popular items
Americano
A customer favorite: 2 shots of espresso diluted with water, giving the drink a similar strength to, but different flavor from, traditionally brewed coffee.
Latte
A customer favorite : made with espresso and your choice of steamed milk! Hot or Iced !!! This will taste like one of your favorite candy bars with the chocolate & coconut flavors !!
Drip Coffee
Joe Coffee proudly serves Indigo coffee, roasted down the road in Northampton, MA!!! Bright, Classic, Dark, Decaf are usually available !!!
1620 Brewhouse
214 commercial st, Provincetown
Popular items
Boneless Wings
$14.00
choice of buffalo, honey sriracha, bbq, or jerk / served with carrots, celery, and bleu cheese dressing
Brewhouse Burger
$15.00
lettuce / tomato / onion / add cheese 1 / add bacon 2 / add portobello mushroom .75 / add jalapeños .75 / add grilled onions .75 / served on an onion bulkie roll with hand-cut fries and pickles
Chicken Tenders
$15.00
served with ranch, honey mustard, and hand-cut fries
Post Office Cafe
303 Commercial St., Provincetown
Popular items
The Evon Burger
$16.00
Grass Fed Prime Beef, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Cheddar, Lettuce & Tomato
Western Omelette
$14.00
Jerk Chicken Flatbread
$15.00
Spindler's
386 Commerical Street, Provincetown
Popular items
Chicken Taquitos
$15.00
shredded chicken, chipotle butter sauce, cilantro, onions, tomatoes, Mexican crema
Queso Fundido
$19.00
roasted equites, squash, zucchini, onions, poblano peppers, three cheese fondue, chips
Broccolini
$9.00
Side of broccolini and chili aioli
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Provincetown House of Pizza
50 Bradford St., Provincetown
Popular items
Garden Salad
$8.99
romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers, pepperoncini, shredded carrot. Served with Syrian bread and your choice of dressing on the side
Jalapeno Poppers
$7.99
Cream cheese-filled served with ranch
Mozzarella Sticks
$7.99
Served with marinara sauce