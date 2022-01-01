Provincetown bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Provincetown restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Provincetown

1620 Brewhouse image

 

1620 Brewhouse

214 commercial st, Provincetown

Avg 4.4 (376 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless Wings$14.00
choice of buffalo, honey sriracha, bbq, or jerk / served with carrots, celery, and bleu cheese dressing
Brewhouse Burger$15.00
lettuce / tomato / onion / add cheese 1 / add bacon 2 / add portobello mushroom .75 / add jalapeños .75 / add grilled onions .75 / served on an onion bulkie roll with hand-cut fries and pickles
Chicken Tenders$15.00
served with ranch, honey mustard, and hand-cut fries
More about 1620 Brewhouse
Local 186 image

 

Local 186

186 Commercial St, Provincetown

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Local 186
Bubala's By The Bay image

 

Bubala's By The Bay

183 Commercial Street, Provincetown

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bubala's By The Bay
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Tin Pan Alley

269 Commercial St., Provincetown

Avg 4.2 (783 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Farmer's Burger$16.00
Grass Fed Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Brioche Bun
Artichoke Hearts$14.00
Flour Dusted, Lightly Fried, Mint & Almond
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup$14.00
More about Tin Pan Alley

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Provincetown

Chicken Tenders

Lobsters

French Fries

Bisque

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Provincetown to explore

Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Sandwich

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Orleans

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Marshfield

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Dennis

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Duxbury

No reviews yet

South Dennis

No reviews yet

Wellfleet

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston