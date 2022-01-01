Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Provincetown

Provincetown restaurants
Toast

Provincetown restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

joe coffee ptown

170 Commercial Street, Provincetown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$6.25
Joe Coffee's signature carrot cake is a sweet and moist spice cake, full of shredded carrots and toasted nuts, and covered in cream cheese icing. The orange flakes of carrot give the cake color and texture, along with sweetness and moisture. One of our most popular items on the menu! Share with a friend or order one just for yourself!
More about joe coffee ptown
Spindler's image

 

Spindler's

386 Commerical Street, Provincetown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Corn Cakes & Shrimp$21.00
Chipotle butter, avocado, salsa fresca
More about Spindler's
Provincetown House of Pizza image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Provincetown House of Pizza

50 Bradford St., Provincetown

Avg 4.3 (376 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lemon Cake$3.49
More about Provincetown House of Pizza
Consumer pic

 

Provincetown House of Pizza

50 Bradford St., Provincetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lemon Cake$3.49
Chocolate Banana Cake$3.49
More about Provincetown House of Pizza
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Tin Pan Alley

269 Commercial St., Provincetown

Avg 4.2 (783 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$10.00
Crab Cake$16.00
More about Tin Pan Alley

