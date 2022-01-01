Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Provincetown

Go
Provincetown restaurants
Toast

Provincetown restaurants that serve carrot cake

Item pic

 

joe coffee ptown

170 Commercial Street, Provincetown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$6.25
Joe Coffee's signature carrot cake is a sweet and moist spice cake, full of shredded carrots and toasted nuts, and covered in cream cheese icing. The orange flakes of carrot give the cake color and texture, along with sweetness and moisture. One of our most popular items on the menu! Share with a friend or order one just for yourself!
More about joe coffee ptown
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Tin Pan Alley

269 Commercial St., Provincetown

Avg 4.2 (783 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$10.00
More about Tin Pan Alley

Browse other tasty dishes in Provincetown

Strawberry Cheesecake

Crispy Chicken

Steak Subs

White Pizza

French Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

Tuna Salad

Tacos

Map

More near Provincetown to explore

Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Sandwich

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Orleans

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Marshfield

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Dennis

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Duxbury

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

South Dennis

No reviews yet

Wellfleet

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1554 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston