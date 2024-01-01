Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Provincetown

Go
Provincetown restaurants
Toast

Provincetown restaurants that serve cobb salad

Consumer pic

 

Provincetown House of Pizza

50 Bradford St., Provincetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cobb Salad$21.95
More about Provincetown House of Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Tin Pan Alley - 269 Commercial St.

269 Commercial St., Provincetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cape Cobb Salad$13.00
Spring Mix, Dried Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Cape Cobb Salad$13.00
Spring Mix, Dried Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Tin Pan Alley - 269 Commercial St.

Browse other tasty dishes in Provincetown

Chicken Sandwiches

Egg Rolls

Fish Tacos

Caesar Salad

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Rangoon

Grilled Chicken

Muffins

Map

More near Provincetown to explore

Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Sandwich

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Orleans

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Marshfield

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Duxbury

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Dennis

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Wellfleet

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

South Dennis

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (732 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (232 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (184 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2537 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (525 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (623 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1185 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston