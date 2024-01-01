Cobb salad in Provincetown
Provincetown restaurants that serve cobb salad
Provincetown House of Pizza
50 Bradford St., Provincetown
|Cobb Salad
|$21.95
Tin Pan Alley - 269 Commercial St.
269 Commercial St., Provincetown
|Cape Cobb Salad
|$13.00
Spring Mix, Dried Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Balsamic Vinaigrette
