Croissants in Provincetown
Provincetown restaurants that serve croissants
More about Joe Coffee Provincetown
Joe Coffee Provincetown
170 Commercial Street, Provincetown
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$5.50
A joe coffee signature item: Buttery, flaky croissants filled with thinly sliced ham and savory swiss cheese. Perfection!
|Plain Croissant
|$4.75
Our homemade croissant is buttery and flaky. Trivia fact: it was named because of its historical crescent shape!
|Almond Croissant
|$4.95
Our almond croissant is made with European style butter, filled with almond cream, and topped with sliced almonds and powdered sugar.
More about Seaglass Provincetown - 105 Bradford Street Ext
Seaglass Provincetown - 105 Bradford Street Ext
105 Bradford Street Ext, Provincetown
|Savory Croissant
|$0.00
Flaky, buttery, delicious croissant. Baked fresh. Served with butter, jam or honey.
|Raspberry Mascarpone Croissant
|$0.00
Flaky crust surrounds a sweet raspberry, savory mascarpone cheese filling.