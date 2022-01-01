Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Penne in
Provincetown
/
Provincetown
/
Penne
Provincetown restaurants that serve penne
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Provincetown House of Pizza
50 Bradford St., Provincetown
Avg 4.3
(376 reviews)
Penne
$9.95
Penne w/ Chicken & Broccoli
$16.95
More about Provincetown House of Pizza
Provincetown House of Pizza
50 Bradford St., Provincetown
No reviews yet
Penne w/ Chicken & Broccoli
$19.95
Penne
$9.95
More about Provincetown House of Pizza
