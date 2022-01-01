Go
Provision’s chef-driven menu puts a creative spin on familiar classics in North Austin’s Quarry Lake neighborhood. With elevated local ingredients and a thoughtful selection of no proof, low proof, and craft cocktails, all are invited to enjoy a meal or watch the game.

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

4200 Braker Ln. Suite B • $$

Avg 4.2 (116 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Herb Chicken$19.00
herb marinated chicken breast, lemon-caper sauce, arugula, pecorino & heirloom tomato salad
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
buttermilk brined confit chicken thigh, shredded lettuce, tomato, house pickle & hot sauce aioli on brioche
Shrimp & Grits$26.00
wild gulf shrimp, grits, mascarpone, shrimp & crab butter sauce
Provision Greens$16.00
pulled chicken, dates, 6-minute egg, charred corn, bacon lardon, goat cheese, avocado & balsamic mustard vinaigrette
Burnished Potatoes$5.00
blanched then fried crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside with chimichurri
Ginger/Rhubarb Lemonade$5.00
Deviled Egg$7.00
Creamy whipped deviled eggs with Provision house fermented hot sauce and giardinera
Farro Bowl$18.00
crispy brussels sprout, braised beet, 6-minute egg, charred radicchio, kimchickpeas, yogurt & fennel pollen
Fried Chicken Slider$15.00
black pepper white gravy & house pickles
portobello available upon request
Provision Burger$16.00
house-ground brisket & dry aged chuck, pink peppercorn aioli & provision steak sauce on an oat wheat bun
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Curbside Pickup
QR Codes
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4200 Braker Ln. Suite B

Austin TX

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
