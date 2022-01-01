Go
Provision Concepts

Here at Provision Concepts we Eat Well & Laugh Loudly!

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • STEAKS

1101 N BROADWAY AVE. • $$$

Avg 4.4 (1250 reviews)

Popular Items

Bowl Bisque$10.00
Pumpkin Pie$22.00
3lbs Prime Rib (Serves 6-8)$145.00
served with Au Jus, Creamy Horseradish, Dinner Rolls, your choice of House or Caesar Salad, Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans
Red Pepper Timbale$24.00
Roasted Garlic Basil Quinoa, Diced Avocado, Red Bell Pepper, Blackened Brussels w/ Crispy Leeks
Portobello Steak$25.00
Pan-Seared w/ Garlic, White Wine, EVOO, Shallots alongside Asparagus & Tomatoes atop Rainbow Quinoa
Blackberry Cobbler$22.00
5lbs Prime Rib (Serves 9-12)$180.00
served with Au Jus, Creamy Horseradish, Dinner Rolls, your choice of House or Caesar Salad, Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans
Hassleback Sweet Potato$25.00
Baked w/ Brown Sugar, Chili Glaze Salt & Pepper, alongside Confetti Corn Sautée atop Hummus
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

1101 N BROADWAY AVE.

Oklahoma City OK

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
