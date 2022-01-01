FG
Come in and enjoy!
1 Federal Street
Location
1 Federal Street
Pittsburgh PA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fig & Ash Wood Fire Kitchen
A wood-fired contemporary American concept brought to you by Chef Cory Hughes
Mike's Beer Bar
Pittsburgh's Premier Local Beer Destination with over 300 Local Beers in Bottle & Cans and 80 Local Rotating Taps
FG
Come in and enjoy!
North Shore Tavern
Pittsburgh's Home of Steak on a Stone