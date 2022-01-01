Provisions

Go
Warm and friendly neighborhood cafe.

SALADS • SANDWICHES

19520 Waters Rd • $

Avg 4.7 (182 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken & Waffles$16.50
Our house Belgian waffles served with our crispy, honey-sriracha fried chicken, maple syrup, and house-made whipped cream.
Chicken Pesto$9.25
Juicy chicken breast topped with fresh arugula pesto, dijon, mayo, provolone, lettuce, and tomato on our pesto focaccia.
Avocado Toast$8.50
Smashed avocado, cherry tomatoes, spring mix, feta, and pickled red onion served on our pesto focaccia.
Oxtail and Eggs$17.00
Waffle Egg and Cheese$10.00
Waffles$9.00
Strawberry Sunset$6.75
Spinach Quiche$8.50
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

19520 Waters Rd

Germantown MD

Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
