Provisions Coffeehouse & Eatery

Provisions Coffeehouse & Eatery offers direct trade coffee, tea, and fabulous healthy breakfast and lunch options with free WiFi. Venue perfect for meetings, small parties or bible studies. Come check us out!

312 E. Grand Ave

Popular Items

Chicken Caesar Salad$9.50
V I B E Lotus$5.50
Soup of the day$5.00
Baked Potato Salad$1.99
Honey Bee PURPLE$4.75
Breakfast Burrito$6.00
Cuban Panini$9.99
Bacon Avocado Grilled Cheese$9.99
Houdini Hazelnut Latte$4.75
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$9.00
Location

312 E. Grand Ave

Ponca City OK

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
