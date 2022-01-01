Provo restaurants you'll love

Provo restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Provo

Provo's top cuisines

Pizza
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
BBQ
Salad
Indian
Must-try Provo restaurants

Fat Daddy's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Daddy's Pizzeria

223 W Center St, Provo

Avg 4.5 (1809 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
18" Custom Pizza$13.99
Choose your crust, sauce, cheese and toppings for your whole pie or each. (Must choose one base sauce for the entire pie).
18" Classic Cheese Pizza$13.99
Classic Pizza Sauce; Shredded Mozzarella
Piggy Sticks$9.99
Fat Daddy's signature pizza dough stretched to 14 inches, topped with Garlic Butter Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Bacon, then baked and cut into 16 cheesy, bacon-y sticks. Served with Marinara Dipping Sauce.
Batch Baked Goods image

 

Batch Baked Goods

1270 N State St., Provo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Batch Box$12.00
Mix and match any 4 items into our one of our batch boxes.
Classic Cinnamon Sweet Rolls$20.00
Water$1.50
Bombay House image

 

Bombay House

463 N University Ave, Provo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Saag Paneer (D)$13.00
house- made cheese, spinach, cream & ground spices
Paneer Masala (D)$14.00
house-made cheese cooked with bell peppers in cream sauce
Cucumber Raita (D)$3.00
a tangy yogurt sauce with cucumber, & spices
MOZZ image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

MOZZ

145 N University Ave, Provo

Avg 4.7 (407 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Large Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chip Cookies Topped With Just A Touch Of Sea Salt. Made With Local Ingredients From Utah Farms And Artisans. Allergens: egg, gluten, dairy, soy
White Pizza$15.50
House Made Mozzarella, House Made Ricotta, Speck, Garlic, Lemon Zest, Watercress, Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Note: Speck is an Italian-style, smoked ham, sliced thin. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy
Cheese Pizza$13.00
Tomato Sauce, House Made Mozzarella, Parmigiano. Note: Vegetarian pizza. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy
Bajio image

 

Bajio

4801 N. University Dr. Suite 51, Provo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Half Salad$8.99
2 Tacos$9.99
Chimichangas$10.99
Kokonut Island Grill - PROVO, UT image

 

Kokonut Island Grill - PROVO, UT

62 W. Cougar Blvd #104, Provo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1 Meat Plate$8.99
Choose 1 Meat- White or Brown Rice? Mac or Green Salad?
3 Meat Plate$13.99
Choose up to 3 Meats- White or Brown Rice? Mac or Green Salad?
2 Meat Plate$11.99
Choose up to 2 Meat- White or Brown Rice? Mac or Green Salad?
Restaurant banner

 

004 Pizza Pie Cafe

2235 N University Parkway, Provo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brick Oven Provo image

 

Brick Oven Provo

111 E 800 N, Provo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
GARLIC BREAD$3.50
Four pieces of our signature hot toasted garlic bread
GARLIC CHEESE BREAD$5.00
Four pieces of garlic cheese bread
2-LITER ROOT BEER$4.00
Our House-Made Root Beer
Chuck-A-Rama image

 

Chuck-A-Rama

1081 S University Ave, Provo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Scones$5.99
6.99 Dozen
Chicken Leg$1.55
Single Piece
White Rolls
6.99 a Dozen
Banner pic

 

Dirty Bird Chxx - Provo

495 E 600 N, Provo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Saucy Tenders$8.00
Fried Chxx tenders, brined and breaded in house. Tossed in our world famous honey buffalo sauce. Served with your choice of ranch or hot honey mustard.
Consumer pic

 

Shirley’s Bakery & Cafe

1620 N Freedom Blvd, Provo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Quiero Mas

155 North University Avenue, Provo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Gnocchio's

223 West Center Street, Provo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Ugly Wings

223 West Center Street, Provo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Provo

Cheese Pizza

