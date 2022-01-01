Provo restaurants you'll love
More about Fat Daddy's Pizzeria
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Daddy's Pizzeria
223 W Center St, Provo
|Popular items
|18" Custom Pizza
|$13.99
Choose your crust, sauce, cheese and toppings for your whole pie or each. (Must choose one base sauce for the entire pie).
|18" Classic Cheese Pizza
|$13.99
Classic Pizza Sauce; Shredded Mozzarella
|Piggy Sticks
|$9.99
Fat Daddy's signature pizza dough stretched to 14 inches, topped with Garlic Butter Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Bacon, then baked and cut into 16 cheesy, bacon-y sticks. Served with Marinara Dipping Sauce.
More about Batch Baked Goods
Batch Baked Goods
1270 N State St., Provo
|Popular items
|Batch Box
|$12.00
Mix and match any 4 items into our one of our batch boxes.
|Classic Cinnamon Sweet Rolls
|$20.00
|Water
|$1.50
More about Bombay House
Bombay House
463 N University Ave, Provo
|Popular items
|Saag Paneer (D)
|$13.00
house- made cheese, spinach, cream & ground spices
|Paneer Masala (D)
|$14.00
house-made cheese cooked with bell peppers in cream sauce
|Cucumber Raita (D)
|$3.00
a tangy yogurt sauce with cucumber, & spices
More about MOZZ
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
MOZZ
145 N University Ave, Provo
|Popular items
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
Large Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chip Cookies Topped With Just A Touch Of Sea Salt. Made With Local Ingredients From Utah Farms And Artisans. Allergens: egg, gluten, dairy, soy
|White Pizza
|$15.50
House Made Mozzarella, House Made Ricotta, Speck, Garlic, Lemon Zest, Watercress, Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Note: Speck is an Italian-style, smoked ham, sliced thin. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy
|Cheese Pizza
|$13.00
Tomato Sauce, House Made Mozzarella, Parmigiano. Note: Vegetarian pizza. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy
More about Bajio
Bajio
4801 N. University Dr. Suite 51, Provo
|Popular items
|Half Salad
|$8.99
|2 Tacos
|$9.99
|Chimichangas
|$10.99
More about Kokonut Island Grill - PROVO, UT
Kokonut Island Grill - PROVO, UT
62 W. Cougar Blvd #104, Provo
|Popular items
|1 Meat Plate
|$8.99
Choose 1 Meat- White or Brown Rice? Mac or Green Salad?
|3 Meat Plate
|$13.99
Choose up to 3 Meats- White or Brown Rice? Mac or Green Salad?
|2 Meat Plate
|$11.99
Choose up to 2 Meat- White or Brown Rice? Mac or Green Salad?
More about Brick Oven Provo
Brick Oven Provo
111 E 800 N, Provo
|Popular items
|GARLIC BREAD
|$3.50
Four pieces of our signature hot toasted garlic bread
|GARLIC CHEESE BREAD
|$5.00
Four pieces of garlic cheese bread
|2-LITER ROOT BEER
|$4.00
Our House-Made Root Beer
More about Chuck-A-Rama
Chuck-A-Rama
1081 S University Ave, Provo
|Popular items
|Scones
|$5.99
6.99 Dozen
|Chicken Leg
|$1.55
Single Piece
|White Rolls
6.99 a Dozen
More about Dirty Bird Chxx - Provo
Dirty Bird Chxx - Provo
495 E 600 N, Provo
|Popular items
|Saucy Tenders
|$8.00
Fried Chxx tenders, brined and breaded in house. Tossed in our world famous honey buffalo sauce. Served with your choice of ranch or hot honey mustard.
More about Shirley’s Bakery & Cafe
Shirley’s Bakery & Cafe
1620 N Freedom Blvd, Provo
More about Quiero Mas
Quiero Mas
155 North University Avenue, Provo
More about Gnocchio's
Gnocchio's
223 West Center Street, Provo
More about Ugly Wings
Ugly Wings
223 West Center Street, Provo