Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken salad in
Provo
/
Provo
/
Chicken Salad
Provo restaurants that serve chicken salad
Slab Pizza - 671 E 800 N
671 E 800 N, Provo
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Salad
$9.00
romaine, chicken, hot sauce, celery, spicy bleu cheese dressing
More about Slab Pizza - 671 E 800 N
Magleby's Fresh - Provo
3362 N University Ave., Provo
No reviews yet
Sesame Chicken Salad
$12.99
More about Magleby's Fresh - Provo
Browse other tasty dishes in Provo
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Quesadillas
Tikka Masala
Garlic Bread
Naan
Chips And Salsa
Pudding
Mac And Cheese
More near Provo to explore
Sandy
Avg 4.6
(29 restaurants)
Draper
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Orem
Avg 3.9
(25 restaurants)
Lehi
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
South Jordan
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
American Fork
No reviews yet
Riverton
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Pleasant Grove
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Lindon
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Ogden
Avg 4.2
(36 restaurants)
Logan
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Grand Junction
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Burley
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Cedar City
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Twin Falls
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(318 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1920 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(619 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(184 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(512 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(589 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston