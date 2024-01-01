Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Provo

Go
Provo restaurants
Toast

Provo restaurants that serve chicken salad

Main pic

 

Slab Pizza - 671 E 800 N

671 E 800 N, Provo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.00
romaine, chicken, hot sauce, celery, spicy bleu cheese dressing
More about Slab Pizza - 671 E 800 N
Consumer pic

 

Magleby's Fresh - Provo

3362 N University Ave., Provo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sesame Chicken Salad$12.99
More about Magleby's Fresh - Provo

Browse other tasty dishes in Provo

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Quesadillas

Tikka Masala

Garlic Bread

Naan

Chips And Salsa

Pudding

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Provo to explore

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Orem

Avg 3.9 (25 restaurants)

Lehi

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

American Fork

No reviews yet

Riverton

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Pleasant Grove

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Lindon

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1920 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (184 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (589 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston