Curry in Provo

Provo restaurants
Provo restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Slab Pizza - Provo - 671 East 800 North

671 East 800 North, Provo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Green Curry Chicken$10.00
green curry sauce, cheese, chicken, japanese eggplant, bamboo shoots, green pepper, red onion, cilantro
More about Slab Pizza - Provo - 671 East 800 North
Banner pic

 

Bombay House Provo -

463 N University Ave, Provo

Avg 4.8 (4566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Curry$17.00
traditional dish cooked with chicken, onions, tomatoes & curry blend
Shrimp Curry$18.50
traditional dish cooked with shrimp, onions, tomatoes & curry blend
Mixed Vegetable Curry (V)$13.50
mixed vegetables steeped in a curry sauce of onions & tomatoes
More about Bombay House Provo -

