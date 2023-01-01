Curry in Provo
Provo restaurants that serve curry
More about Slab Pizza - Provo - 671 East 800 North
Slab Pizza - Provo - 671 East 800 North
671 East 800 North, Provo
|Green Curry Chicken
|$10.00
green curry sauce, cheese, chicken, japanese eggplant, bamboo shoots, green pepper, red onion, cilantro
More about Bombay House Provo -
Bombay House Provo -
463 N University Ave, Provo
|Chicken Curry
|$17.00
traditional dish cooked with chicken, onions, tomatoes & curry blend
|Shrimp Curry
|$18.50
traditional dish cooked with shrimp, onions, tomatoes & curry blend
|Mixed Vegetable Curry (V)
|$13.50
mixed vegetables steeped in a curry sauce of onions & tomatoes