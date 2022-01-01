Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Rice pudding in
Provo
/
Provo
/
Rice Pudding
Provo restaurants that serve rice pudding
Chuck-A-Rama - Provo
1081 S University Ave, Provo
No reviews yet
Rice Pudding
$4.99
More about Chuck-A-Rama - Provo
Bombay House - Provo
463 N University Ave, Provo
No reviews yet
Kheer (rice pudding) (D) (N)
$3.50
cardamom-flavored rice pudding made with milk and garnished with cashew nuts & golden raisins
More about Bombay House - Provo
Browse other tasty dishes in Provo
Steak Salad
Chicken Parmesan
Pies
Cookies
Chocolate Cake
Chicken Tenders
Cake
Cheese Pizza
More near Provo to explore
Draper
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Sandy
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Lehi
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
South Jordan
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Orem
Avg 3.9
(15 restaurants)
American Fork
Avg 4.9
(13 restaurants)
Riverton
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Pleasant Grove
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Lindon
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Ogden
Avg 4.3
(30 restaurants)
Logan
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Grand Junction
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Burley
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Cedar City
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Twin Falls
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1536 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(399 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(119 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(392 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(396 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston