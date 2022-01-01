Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice pudding in Provo

Go
Provo restaurants
Toast

Provo restaurants that serve rice pudding

Item pic

 

Chuck-A-Rama - Provo

1081 S University Ave, Provo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rice Pudding$4.99
More about Chuck-A-Rama - Provo
Banner pic

 

Bombay House - Provo

463 N University Ave, Provo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kheer (rice pudding) (D) (N)$3.50
cardamom-flavored rice pudding made with milk and garnished with cashew nuts & golden raisins
More about Bombay House - Provo

Browse other tasty dishes in Provo

Steak Salad

Chicken Parmesan

Pies

Cookies

Chocolate Cake

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Provo to explore

Draper

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Lehi

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Orem

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

American Fork

Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Pleasant Grove

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Lindon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1536 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (399 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston