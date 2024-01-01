Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Salmon in
Provo
/
Provo
/
Salmon
Provo restaurants that serve salmon
The Deli -
8841 North Alpine Loop Road, Sundance
No reviews yet
Smoked Salmon Flatbread
$17.00
pickled onion, wasabi cream cheese, cherry tomato, cilantro, balsamic glaze
More about The Deli -
Magleby's Fresh - Provo
3362 N University Ave., Provo
No reviews yet
Blackened Salmon
$17.49
More about Magleby's Fresh - Provo
Browse other tasty dishes in Provo
Curry Chicken
Cheesecake
Cheese Pizza
Curry
Chicken Tenders
Cake
Mac And Cheese
Garlic Bread
More near Provo to explore
Sandy
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
Orem
Avg 3.9
(25 restaurants)
Draper
Avg 4.6
(25 restaurants)
Lehi
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
American Fork
Avg 4.9
(18 restaurants)
South Jordan
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Riverton
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Pleasant Grove
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Lindon
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Ogden
Avg 4.2
(32 restaurants)
Logan
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Grand Junction
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Burley
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Cedar City
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Twin Falls
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(304 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1866 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(597 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(178 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(501 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(565 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston