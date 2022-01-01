Go
Proxi takes you on a ride to the world’s most culinary-rich corners. We’re guided by tradition, but not bound by it, and our dishes celebrate the power of bold flavors and pristine ingredients through a fresh American lens.

TAPAS

565 W Randolph St • $$$

Avg 4.4 (1149 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Mackerel$18.00
green mango salad, fish sauce caramel
Wagyu Beef Cheek "Rendang"$28.00
"rendang", coconut sticky rice
Muhammara$12.00
paratha, candied walnuts, pomegranate
Kale & Apple Salad$14.00
honeycrisp apples, caramelized nuts, pomegranate, tahini
Braised Pork Belly$20.00
Burmese curry, pickled garlic, sticky rice
Smoked Lamb Chops$32.00
pasilla-piloncillo sauce, charred knob onions
Paneer$16.00
Khao Soi Noodles$20.00
chicken, mustard greens, coconut
Coal Roasted Savoy Cabbage$12.00
Burrata$17.00
sunchoke conserva, leek ash, seeded rye cracker
Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Romantic
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Takeout

565 W Randolph St

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
