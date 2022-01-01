PROXI
Proxi takes you on a ride to the world’s most culinary-rich corners. We’re guided by tradition, but not bound by it, and our dishes celebrate the power of bold flavors and pristine ingredients through a fresh American lens.
TAPAS
565 W Randolph St • $$$
Location
565 W Randolph St
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
