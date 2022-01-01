Prunella
112 S 13th St.
Location
112 S 13th St.
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Paris Baguette
Come in and enjoy!
Alpen Rose
Alpen Rose to go
Termini Brothers Bakery
Termini Bros Bakery is more than just a pastry shop, it is a Philadelphia landmark.
Open since 1921, our family business represents a step into the past, where technology and automation take a back seat to artistry and old world craftsmanship.
Hatch & Coop
Yummy fried chicken and egg sandwiches - made fresh to order!