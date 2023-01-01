Pryor restaurants you'll love
Must-try Pryor restaurants
More about Simple Simon's Express Pryor, OK
Simple Simon's Express Pryor, OK
339 West Graham Avenue, Pryor
|Popular items
|Original Calzone
|$12.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Cheese & our signature Alpine Sauce folded & baked golden brown
|Small
|$0.79
Cup of dipping Ranch dressing
|Double Decker Pizza
|$16.99
Double topping plus 3 Layers of Cheese
More about Big Bellies Burgers and Phillies
Big Bellies Burgers and Phillies
3986 W 530 RD, pryor
|Popular items
|Philly Classic
|$8.99
Classic sliced sirloin just the way the do in
Philly, served on a toasted bun with cheese whiz, sliced
onions,Bell Peppers, and mushrooms.
|6 wings
|$7.99
Sold by the half dozen and made fresh to order! Choose
between Hickory BBQ, Buffalo, Parmesan Garlic, House
Dry Rub or Naked
|Yo’ Blue Burger
|$8.99
Half pound burger patty, topped with blue cheese
crumbles, lettuce, onion, and tomato. All Nestled between
a delicious, toasted brioche bun.
More about Heritage Cafe - 1500 E Graham Ave Ste A
Heritage Cafe - 1500 E Graham Ave Ste A
1500 E Graham Ave Ste A, Pryor