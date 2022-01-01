PS Steak
P.S. Steak is a modern steakhouse located in the main level of the historic 510 Groveland building in Minneapolis, MN. We serve classic steakhouse fare with seasonal and rotating dishes including dry aged steaks and seafood. The historic spaces and classic furnishings set the tone of warmth to accentuate our hospitality.
510 Groveland Ave
Popular Items
Location
510 Groveland Ave
Minneapolis MN
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
