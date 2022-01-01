Go
PS Steak

P.S. Steak is a modern steakhouse located in the main level of the historic 510 Groveland building in Minneapolis, MN. We serve classic steakhouse fare with seasonal and rotating dishes including dry aged steaks and seafood. The historic spaces and classic furnishings set the tone of warmth to accentuate our hospitality.

Popular Items

Yakisoba$12.00
Fried Noodles, Cabbage, Mushrooms, Scallions, Kewpie, Bonito, & Bulldog Sauce with your choice of Protein.
Crab Fried Rice$15.00
W/ Vegetables, Crab, Basil, & Soy.
3 Smoked Pork Steamed Buns$12.00
W/ Cucumbers, Hoisin & Scallions
Quarantine Burger$15.00
with Brisket, Chuck and Ribeye blend, American Cheese, Pickles.
Pork Potstickers$9.00
W/ Black Vinegar Dipping Sauce
French Fries$9.00
with Curry Bearnaise & Garam Masala Ketchup
Fire
La Belle Vie Lamb Burgers$14.00
With French Fries, Ras el Hanout, Mint Yogurt & Roasted Poblano Pepper
Smoked Pork Ramen$15.00
W/ Soft Boiled Egg, Bamboo, Nori & Vegetables.
Cheeseburger$16.00
with French Fries, American Cheese & Bread and Butter Pickles
Location

510 Groveland Ave

Minneapolis MN

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
