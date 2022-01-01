Go
Consumer pic

PS Taco - The Insider Foodhall

Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

518 Dauphin Street

Mobile, AL 36602

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

518 Dauphin Street, Mobile AL 36602

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Mo'Bay Beignet Co.

No reviews yet

Mo’Bay Beignet Co.‘s original hot and fresh beignets made to order. Our signature Buttercream, Cinnamon, and Seasonal syrups make our beignets even more enjoyable. Fresh brewed Coffee and Chicory, Pecan Praline, and Cafe Au Lait served piping hot. Did I mention our refreshing cold brew over ice?
We’re not fast food... and we love that we aren’t! We strive to serve as quickly as possible, but we will never compromise quality for speed. Mo’Bay Beignet Co. is a throwback to simpler times when we weren’t in such a hurry and took the time to enjoy things. No freezers or mass production... just authentic beignets made from scratch all day, every day.

POST Crafted Cocktails & Wine Bar rebuilding

No reviews yet

POST is located in downtown Mobile specializing in crafted cocktails and wine!

Arabelle's - The Insider Foodhall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hammered Cow - The Insider Food Hall

No reviews yet

The smash style burger is hammering its way into the Port City. With its fun and fresh ingredients, Hammered Cow is excited to bring a delicious take on the smash style patty to The Insider Food Hall. Mooooooove over because there is a new burger in town!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

PS Taco - The Insider Foodhall

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston