Patterson's Station 67

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

26 Independence Way • $$

Avg 4.4 (12 reviews)

Popular Items

8" The Pepline$7.99
Pepperoni Pizza
Beignets$6.99
Five beignets covered in powdered sugar. Choice of toppings: Chocolate, Caramel, & Raspberry
Chicken Finger Basket$9.99
Four Fried Chicken strips with fries. Served with honey mustard.
12" Spicy Buffalo$15.99
Fresh dough topped with buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, green onions, mozzarella, and drizzled with ranch dressing.
French Dip$10.49
Freshly sliced tender roast beef, topped with melted provolone cheese on a hoagie with a side of homemade Au jus.
Sweet Tea$2.50
The Southern Salad$10.49
Grilled or fried chicken on a mix of romaine and iceberg lettuce, topped with shredded cheese, diced tomatoes and crumbled bacon.
Cheese Sticks$6.99
Always a favorite! Mozzarella cheese, breaded and fried, served with marinara sauce.
Deluxe ChzBurger$10.99
Two 3 oz. patties, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and mayo on a buttered brioche bun.
Club 67$10.49
Freshly sliced turkey and ham piled high with bacon melted cheddar and provolone cheeses with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a hoagie.
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
26 Independence Way

Statesboro GA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
