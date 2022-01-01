Go
rooted in a greek foundation, influenced by the world, PSOMI is focused on creating delicious food + drinks with the freshest ingredients, traditional values, and friendly service.

701 north howard ave

Popular Items

EVERYTHING BAGEL BALL$2.00
Everything bagel ball, stuffed with whipped cream cheese.
EVERYTHING BAGEL$4.50
LATTE
CINNAMON RAISIN BAGEL$3.50
BAKLAVA COFFEE CAKE$6.00
buttermilk cake, baklava streusel
TARPON GREEK$17.00
potato salad, seasonal mixed lettuces,
shaved radish, tomato, green onion,
pepperoncini, kalamata olives, feta, greek
vinaigrette
BOUGATSA$5.75
creamy Greek custard layered in pastry, dusted with powdered sugar
MAMA'S BAKLAVA$4.50
Toasted nuts with cinnamon sugar and honey syrup
SPANAKOPITA$6.00
spinach, feta mixture wrapped in pastry
Location

Tampa FL

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
