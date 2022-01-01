Pho & Sushi
PLEASE CALL IN TO PLACE SPECIAL REQUEST ORDER
1143 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 107
Popular Items
Location
1143 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 107
Tega Cay SC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Miyabi Jr Express
Come in and enjoy!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0185
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Burger Craft - Fort Mill
Come in and enjoy!
Roman's All Star Cafe
Come in and enjoy!