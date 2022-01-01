Go
Pho & Sushi

PLEASE CALL IN TO PLACE SPECIAL REQUEST ORDER

1143 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 107

Popular Items

Sunshine Roll$10.00
Salmon, eel, cream cheese & cucumber. Topped with masago.
Crazy Roll$11.00
Shrimp Tempura, cream cheese & avocado roll. Topped with carb, eel and eel sauce.
Myrtle Beach Roll - CS$12.95
Octopus, salmon, crab, avocado & cream cheese in nod, lightly fried. Topped with eel sauce & spicy mayo.
Tsunami Roll$12.00
Shrimp tempura, eel, avocado, cream cheese & cucumber roll. Topped with tobiko.
Naruto Roll - CS$12.95
Salmon, tuna, avocado with cucumber wrap. Topped with special sauce.
Hurricane Roll$12.00
Smoke salmon & eel roll. Topped with crab avocado and eel sauce.
White Christmas Roll - CS$12.95
Spicy crab meat, avocado, yellowtail, salmon, deep fried, and chef special sauce.
Carolina Roll$10.00
Soft shell crab & cucumber roll. Topped with avocado and spicy mayo.
Kelli Roll$11.00
Crab, spicy tun, cucumber, topped with seared salmon, eel sauce, and tempura flakes.
Bang Bang Roll - CS$12.95
Salmon Tempura, topped crunchy shrimp, spicy mayo, and bang bang sauce.
Location

1143 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 107

Tega Cay SC

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
