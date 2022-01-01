Go
Toast

PSY Street Kitchen

We create extraordinary Glatt Kosher food from the freshest ingredients.

15030 Ventura Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Schnitzel Burger$13.95
Deep fried grilled chicken breast on our Black Pretzel bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, ranch (garlic aioli) and sweet chili paste. Pickles and pickled cabbage come on the side.
Yam Fries$6.95
Eggplant Mess$11.95
(VEGAN/GF OPTION AVAILABLE) Whole roasted eggplant with tahini, burnt eggplant peel sauce, paprika sauce, and crispy onions, with a toasted Pretzel bun on the side.
Lamb Burger$14.95
(GF OPTION AVAILABLE) Hand pressed grass fed lamb patty on our Black Pretzel bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion & ranch (garlic aioli). Pickles and pickled cabbage come on the side.
Miso Salmon burger$14.95
(GF OPTION AVAILABLE) Hand pressed salmon patty on our Black Pretzel bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion & aioli capers. Pickles and pickled cabbage come on the side.
Fried Portobello Burger$13.95
(VEGAN) Fried whole portobello on our Black Pretzel bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, raw tahini, and BBQ sauce. Pickles and pickled cabbage come on the side. This option is not gluten free.
Cauliflower Fries$7.95
Fries made of cauliflower
Roasted Cauliflower$11.95
(VEGAN) Roasted, baked & fried cauliflower with a lemony tahini, a paprika sauce, garlic panko and raw tahini.
Sloppy Joe$13.95
(GF OPTION AVAILABLE) Grass fed ground beef cooked in BBQ sauce with sweet onion on our Black pretzel bun. Comes with veggies on the side.
See full menu

Location

15030 Ventura Blvd

Sherman Oaks CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

George's Greek Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sugar Taco (Sherman Oaks)

No reviews yet

Fast, casual vegan Mexican

Hamptons 818

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0019

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston