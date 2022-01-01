Go
psychic bar pix

An immersive experience comprised of curated cocktails and a moody ambience. Come experience our new program!
A full outdoor experience with a food menu with Prey + Tell, featuring Cambodian Fried Chicken.

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

3560 N MISSISSIPPI AVE

Avg 4.5 (234 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Chicken Sandwhich$15.00
chicken breast tenders tossed in spicy butter sauce, topped with dill ranch and iceberg lettuce served with fries
Relax, It's Only Magic$10.00
Shapeshifting Hot toddy with spicy ginger liqueur, lemon, honey, and rye. We are the weirdos, mister.
Tots$7.00
Far East Old Fashioned$12.00
mango and cardamom infused old forester bourbon with bitters. classic but make it tropic.
Fries$7.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Restroom
Groups
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3560 N MISSISSIPPI AVE

Portland OR

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

