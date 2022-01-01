Go
Toast

Pink Taco

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS

431 N Wells Street • $

Avg 4 (3352 reviews)

Popular Items

Guacamole$10.00
Made fresh with avocados, onion, tomato, jalapeno, lime & cilantro
Chips & Salsa Trio$3.00
Made Fresh Chips, House salsa, salsa verde, mesquite smoked salsa
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

431 N Wells Street

Chicago IL

Sunday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:45 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bavette's Bar & Boeuf Chicago

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mother Hubbard's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Bub City - Three Dots and a Dash

No reviews yet

Golden Image account

Zombie Taco

No reviews yet

Moxy Louisville (edit this text in "Restaurant Info")

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston