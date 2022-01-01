Pho Tre Bien - Gateway
Come in and enjoy!
6946 Gateway East
Popular Items
Location
6946 Gateway East
El Paso TX
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The Melting Pot
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0128
Nothing Bundt Cakes
CRAZY CRAB
Come in and enjoy!
Craft Box
Come in and enjoy!