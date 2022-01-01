Go
Pho Tre Bien - Gateway

Come in and enjoy!

6946 Gateway East

No reviews yet

Popular Items

101 Shrimp or Pork Spring Rolls (2pc)$6.95
Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with shrimp wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.
12 Brisket (Pho Chinh)
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with brisket and garnish.
18 Chicken Breast
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with chicken and garnish.
Banh Mi Sandwich$7.95
Vietnamese- style baguette sandwich stuffed with your choice of protein, cucumbers pickled veggies and our house aioli.
13 Rare Steak and Brisket
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with rare steak and brisket served with garnish.
19 Shrimp or Seafood$11.50
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with shrimp or seafood (shrimp, calamari, and surimi), served with garnish.
282 Lumpia Rolls (4pc)$6.95
Four crispy deep fried rolls filled with ground pork , shrimp, & shredded carrots in lumpia wrapper and served with fish sauce.
210 Charbroiled Beef$12.95
Broken jasmine rice, side salad, with charbroiled beef.
209 Spicy Beef Soup$10.90
Spicy soup and thick rice noodles topped with tender beef shank
11 Rare Steak (Pho Tai)
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with rare steak and garnish.
Location

6946 Gateway East

El Paso TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
